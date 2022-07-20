Nailers Add a Pair of Rookies

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce a pair of player signings for the 2022-23 season. Wheeling has signed forward Samuel Tremblay and defenseman Davis Bunz.

Tremblay, 27, is turning pro after playing five seasons of U Sports Hockey at McGill University in Montréal. After notching 12 points in 22 games as a freshman, Samuel really found his scoring touch, as he finished third on the team in goals as both a sophomore and a junior. During his sophomore season, he tied for second with 22 points, which helped the Redmen capture the Queen's Cup as OUA Champions. The Saint-Hubert, Québec native took a large leadership role at McGill as well, as he served as team captain for two seasons, and this spring, he was presented with the Québec Lieutenant-Governor's Medal. Tremblay totaled 33 goals, 29 assists, and 62 points in 90 career games, and was teammates with former Nailers goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon in four of his five seasons at McGill.

"Samuel was a captain for two years at McGill, and he comes to us highly recommended by LP Guindon," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He fits our work ethic and what we're trying to build, and he is hungry to play this year, after surgery kept him out for most of last season."

Bunz, 23, is also looking forward to starting his professional career, as he recently completed his five-year collegiate career at Providence College. Davis quickly got a taste of big games with the Friars, as the team reached the Hockey East Final in his freshman year, then went to the NCAA Frozen Four in his sophomore campaign. The Middleton, Wisconsin native was relied upon as a shutdown defenseman at PC, as he posted a +10 rating to go along with 17 points. Bunz was also a very dependable player in school, as he played in all of the team's games in three of his five seasons. Davis also made a huge impact off of the ice, and in 2020, he was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

"Davis comes from a winning background at Providence, where he played a shut down role and was great on the penalty kill," Army said. "He is a smooth skating long defenseman who has a good stick, and we're looking forward to pushing his offensive development."

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

