Icemen Ink Forward Brendan Harris for 2022-23 Season

Jacksonville Icemen forward Brendan Harris

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brendan Harris for the 2022-2023 season.

Harris, 26, returns for his second season in Jacksonville where he recorded 30 points (12g, 18a) in 39 regular games played last season. Harris led the Icemen in playoff scoring this past spring logging a balanced eight points (4g, 4a) in eight playoff appearances. The 5-7, 168-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen via trade with the Wheeling Nailers on January 21 of this year.

Harris registered seven points in 19 games with the Nailers near the end of the 2020-21 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University in 2020-21. He completed his four-year collegiate career with a total of 56 points.

Harris now joins fellow forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany, as well as goaltender Charles Williams and defensemen Jacob Panetta and Tim Theocharidis as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.

