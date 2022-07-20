Indy Fuel Partner with Abacus Racing

INDIANAPOLIS - Abacus Racing announced today primary sponsorship from the Indy Fuel for the No. 57 car being driven by Maria Cofer at the annual USAC National Midget Series event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 3-4.

The Indy Fuel are a minor league hockey team in the ECHL that began play in the 2014-2015 season. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Fuel play their home games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. They are affiliated with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs.

"I could not be more excited for this announcement. When it comes to sports, I love hockey and I love racing. To be able to combine them for this event is very special" said Brent Cox, Team Principal for Abacus Racing.

Larry McQueary, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Indy Fuel, commented, "We are excited to partner with Brent and Abacus Racing on this sponsorship. Being based in Indianapolis, our team has always had a racing theme behind It. To be a sponsor for the team at this event is special, and there are other elements to the sponsorship that excite us. It is a comprehensive program with more announcements to come."

The driver of the Abacus Racing No. 57 Indy Fuel car is Macdoel, California native Maria Cofer. "Brent has been talking about this for a while. I know both sides have worked hard to come up with a program that works for both sides and it is going to be fun to be a part of it", said Cofer.

Other sponsors for the No. 57 car are: Cox, Beckman, Goss & Company; Indy Custom Stone; Don Smock Auctions; Viva Tia Maria; Prime 47 - Indy's Steakhouse; Chernoff Cosmetic Surgeons; Drexel Interiors; O'Reilly's Irish Bar & Restaurant; Laura Kopetsky Tri-Ax; Carrington Homes.

Cofer will drive along Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed who is making his midget debut at this event in a deal announced on July 5, 2022. Creed's sponsors and livery will be announced soon.

Abacus Racing is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

