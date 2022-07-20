Dajon Mingo Brought Back for 'My Last Year I Believe'

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dajon Mingo for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Mingo, 32, has skated in over 300 ECHL games and was the lone veteran (260 games or more as defined by the ECHL) on the blue line for Cincinnati last season. He was named an Alternate Captain prior to the start of the 2021-22 season and will remain in that role heading into this season, per Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne.

"It's been a fun place to be and I'm enjoying life in Cincinnati," said Mingo. "Last year we had a roller coaster season. This next season has to be consistent. We have to win four or five games, then if we lose one or two we have to bounce right back and go on another win streak. This year is my last year I believe; I will be done playing hockey because I want to start coaching, but before then I can't wait to get at it this October and hopefully help us win a championship."

"Getting Dajon back means we not only have an elite defenseman on our team, but also a terrific mentor for our defense core," said Payne. "He speaks up in the dressing room and on the bench and he was instrumental in the development of so many rookies we had last season. He's one of the more creative, dynamic players in this league and a constant threat on the power play. We look forward to having him back in front of our fans this season."

Dajon Mingo

Position: Defense

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 32 (5/7/1990)

Born: Canton, Michigan

HT: 5'8" | WT: 174 lbs

Shoots: Right

- ECHL career: 321GP: 39G - 113A - 152PTS

- Entering seventh professional season and second with Cyclones.

- Led all Cyclones defensemen in scoring last season, accumulating eight goals and 32 points over 54 games. Served as Alternate Captain.

- Finished second on the 'Clones in +/- with a +18.

- Came to Cincinnati ahead of the 2021-22 season following three years in Jacksonville. Was an all-star with the IceMen in 2018-19 with a career best-11 goals and 40 point campaign. Spent one season in Kalamazoo and another in Toledo prior to his stint in Jacksonville.

- Bowling Green alum. Graduated in 2016 with a B.S. in human development/family studies.

