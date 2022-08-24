Cyclones Win a Wild One in Extras, Beat the 'Claws 5-4

Lakewood, NJ - Matt Rudick's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th provided the winning margin as Brookyln defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 5-4 in extra innings. Stanley Consuegra went 2-for-4, including a home run and a pair of RBI to pace the Brooklyn bats. Jersey Shore went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-3 in the final two innings of the game.

A two-out walk of JT Schwartz in the bottom of the first started a Brooklyn rally and after a Jose Peroza single moved Schwartz into scoring position, Stanley Consuegra opened the scoring with an RBI single that gave Brooklyn a 1-0 edge.

But after a scoreless second inning, Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the third. Cyclones starter Junior Santos allowed a one-out walk and then Marcus Lee sang tripled off the left field wall to score the tying run. Moments later, Luis Garcia lofted a sacrifice fly into right field to plate the go-ahead run as Jersey Shore took a 2-1 edge.

It would be short lived however, because in the top of the fifth Matt O'Neill worked a lead-off walk and Shervyen Newton followed with a two-run home run, his second in as many nights, to give Brooklyn a 3-2 lead.

The see-saw scoring continued in the sixth when the Blue Claws got back to even thanks to a defensive miscue by the Cyclones. Luis Garcia worked a one out walk and Ethan Wilson followed with a single to put a pair of runners aboard. Rixon Wingrove then flied out to the warning track in centerfield to move both runners up a base. Nick Matera then had a swinging bunt that was fielded by Brooklyn catcher Matt O'Neill, but his throw to first pulled JT Schwartz off the bag and allowed the game-tying run to score.

With things knotted at 3-3, Stanley Consuegra put Brooklyn back on top with a solo homer to lead off the top of the ninth putting the 'Clones just three outs away from a win. But with Daison Acosta on for the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Claws - once again - pulled even, this time courtesy of a Casey Martin sac fly. Jersey Shore would go on to load the bases with two outs, but Acosta was able to wiggle out of the jam and send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Matt O'Neill started at second base as the automatic runner and moved up to third when Shervyen Newton singled to start the frame. Matt Rudick then connected on a deep fly ball to right field that scored O'Neill and gave Brooklyn a 5-4 edge, again needing three more outs and again with Acosta on the mound.

With Lee Sang starting the inning on second base, Acosta struck out Luis Garcia for the first out. But the righthander uncorked a wild pitch on his first pitch to Ethan Wilson that moved the game-tying run to third. Acosta then intentionally walked Ethan Wilson before issuing Nicoles Torres another free pass to load the bases with one out. But Daison settled down from there, getting Uziel Viloria to strike out for out number two. Jared Carr then sent the first pitch he saw down the first base line to JT Schwartz for a 3-1 put out to end the game.

With the win, Brooklyn keeps pace with both Hudson Valley and Aberdeen - who both won on Wednesday evening - as the three teams remain separated by Â½ a game in the chase for the second half title. Brooklyn and Jersey Shore will square off in Game Three of six on Thursday evening at 7:05 PM when RHP Christian Scott makes the start for Brooklyn.

