Renegades Win 4-2 Over Crawdads

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Aaron Palensky's decisive sixth-inning double provided the margin in the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium. The win kept Hudson Valley 0.5 games ahead of Brooklyn and Aberdeen for first place in the North Division with 16 games to play.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom (1-4). Tyler Hardman smashed an RBI double and T.J. Rumfield served an RBI single to give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

The Crawdads struck back in the top of the third. Jayce Easley walked, Alejandro Osuna singled, and a pair of wild pitches from Renegades starter Juan Carela allowed Easley to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the sixth, Chris Seise knocked an RBI single off Jhonatan Muñoz to level the score at two.

The run was charged to Carela, who shined again at Dutchess Stadium. Carela tossed 5.2 innings, surrendering only two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out three.

In two home starts with Hudson Valley, Carela has logged 11.1 excellent frames, allowing two runs on just five hits, walking three and striking out five.

The Renegades broke ahead in the bottom of the sixth. With two on and one out, Palensky smoked a two-run double to put Hudson Valley in front 4-2.

Muñoz (5-1) earned the win, twirling 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Carlos Gomez notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth, sealing the win.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Hickory on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium. RHP Blas Castaño (4-7, 3.71) toes the rubber for the Renegades, while the Crawdads tab RHP Mason Englert (7-4, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

