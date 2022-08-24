Paulson Homers in Pinch, BG Loses 4-3

Bowling Green, Kentucky- Dillon Paulson hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-21, 69-45), lost 4-3 to the Rome Braves (32-16, 68-46) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Braves starter Royber Salinas walked four-straight batters to begin the third, with Alexander Ovalles walking in a run to give BG a 1-0 lead. Two batters later Nate Soria drove in Alika Williams on a single to extend BG's lead to 2-0. The Braves came storming back in the fifth, plating three runs to take the lead, 3-2. Rome added another on an RBI single in the seventh to extend their advantage to 4-2.

The Hot Rods put up two hits in the ninth, including a pinch-hit home run by Dillon Paulson on the first pitch he saw to cut the deficit to one. Bowling Green put runners on first and second but could not bring home the tying run and fell 4-3 to the Braves.

Austin Vernon threw 2.0 innings, striking out five with a walk and a hit allowed in a no-decision. Neraldo Catalina struck out two and walked two in 1.0 inning. Nomar Rojas (1-1) took the loss in 2.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks with a blown save. Cameron Leonard allowed one run on two hits in 1.2 innings, walking one and striking out two. Conor Dryer finished the game for BG, tossing 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Notes: Paulson's home run was his first hit for Bowling Green... Pinch hitters are 2-for-19 for the Hot Rods... Hot Rods drop to 10-10 against the Braves this season... Williams tied his career-high with three walks for the second time this year... Hernandez has reached base in 22-straight games... The Hot Rods are 1.0 game ahead of the Braves in the overall standings and 4.5 games behind Rome in the second half... Bowling Green and Rome will continue their series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT... LH Ben Brecht (2-2, 3.16) will start for the Bootleggers against Braves RH Ian Mejia (0-0, 0.00)... The game is available to watch on MiLB.tv...

