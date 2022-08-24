Hot Rods Game Notes

August 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Big Win to Start a Big Series... BG only let up one run on a solo homer in the first inning. It was smooth sailing at the plate and on the mound after that, with Wiles retiring all but one batter over the next 4.0 innings to earn his first win of the year. He also struck out seven to set a new career-high in the win. Graeme Stinson tossed 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed and Kyle Whitten earned his fifth save of the year in 2.0 scoreless frames. Mason Auer recorded a run in his fifth-straight game, including the go-ahead run as part of a 2-3 day at the plate. Tyler Frank was perfect at the plate for the Hot Rods, going 2-2 with a walk and a run scored and Alexander added two doubles and walked in his 2-3 performance.

Tuesday's Notes... Wiles set a new career-high with seven strikeouts... He also earned his first win of the season... BG is 2-0 in nine-inning games finished under two hours this year... Williams has driven in two runs in two of the last three games... Paulson drove in a run in his Hot Rods debut... Frank has four multi-hit games in his first 12 starts with BG... Whitten is tied with Sean Mullen for most saves (5) on the Hot Rods active roster...

Bosses of the Basepaths... Bowling Green has three players who have reached base in 15 consecutive games. Heriberto Hernandez leads the way with the fourth-best active streak in the league, reaching base 39 times in 21 consecutive games. Mason Auer is also reaching base at a rate of close to twice per game this month, with an on-base streak of 19 games and 37 times reached over that span. He has also scored a run in five-straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. Alexander Ovalles has reached base in each of his last 16 games, including a streak of eight-straight games with a hit that is the second-longest overall in the SAL.

Oh Wow Ovalles... Alexander Ovalles has been on fire for Bowling Green since the All-Star Break, slashing .342/.441/.734 with seven of his 12 homers on the year in 21 games since the Midsummer Classic. His plate discipline has been as impressive as his power, striking out just 12 times in 93 plate appearances with 16 RBIs over that same span. He has really turned a corner in August, going 17-49 with hits in all but one game in 13 games this month.

Potential Playoff Preview... With 17 games left in the regular season, Bowling Green and Rome seem destined to meet in the playoffs in 2022. Bowling Green locked up their playoff spot with a First-Half South Division Championship back in June, but Rome has been red-hot in the second half of the season. The Braves are a league-best 31-16 in the second half, 3.5 games ahead of Bowling Green in the second half standings. BG began the series with a 1.0 game edge on the Braves in the overall South Division standings. The two teams are fighting for the best overall record in the SAL as well, with Bowling Green owning the top mark at 69-44 and Rome has the third-best record at 67-46 BG and Rome split the series at Bowling Green back in April, and each team won four of six once in the two series played at Rome.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the post season games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.