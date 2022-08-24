HVR Game Notes - August 24, 2022

Hickory Crawdads (62-53, 24-25) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (61-53, 27-21)

LHP Robby Ahlstrom (1-3, 5.23 ERA) vs. RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 9.00 ERA)

| Game 115 | Home Game 55 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | August 24, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HITTING THE FINAL STRETCH: The Renegades are back home to kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, starting a new series with the Hickory Crawdads. This is the first time ever that the Renegades and Crawdads will play each other. With this week's series, Hudson Valley now will have played 10 of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in the last two seasons, with only Bowling Green and Asheville having not matched up. With 17 games left to play, the Gades are 0.5 games in front of Brooklyn and Aberdeen for first in the North Division.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades bats were fairly quiet on Tuesday night, garnering just five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads. Yoendrys Gómez allowed one unearned run in 3.0-plus innings of work, leaving with a 2-1 lead, but Edgar Barclay allowed a pair of runs in the sixth that gave the Crawdads the lead for good. Jasson Domínguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base, while Grant Richardson chipped in with an RBI single.

MISSION TO MARS: Renegades OF Jasson Domínguez has been on a tear as of late, picking up multiple hits in four of his last five games played. Since August 17, Domínguez is hitting a scorching .435/.500/.826 (10-for-23) with 6 R, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K and is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts. The 19-year-old is batting .294/.407/.490 in 27 games since his promotion from Single-A.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, Tyler Hardman jumped into a second place on the Renegades single-season home run list. He surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and now sits alone behind record-holder Dan Grummitt (22, 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, seven Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on Wednesday night with a ninth-inning double off Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks third all-time on the Renegades all-time RBI list, behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82 and former teammate Everson Pereira's 75.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Sunday's 9-3 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley is now 30-2 (.938) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 31-51 (.378) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLES: Throughout the season, the Renegades have struggled in close games, going 13-17 (.433) in one-run games and 9-14 (.391) in two-run games. Overall, the Gades are 22-31 (.415) in such contests, a disappointing mark. On average, teams finish around .500 in such games. The struggles in one- and two-run games are part of the reason why the Renegades are five games worse than their expected win-loss record of 66-48 based on their run differential.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.72 ERA on the season, second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.62). It also ranks as the fifth-best staff ERA in High-A, and t9th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.60, 4th; Tampa 3.90, 21st; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.91, 22nd.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Tuesday with 212 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 268) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 222). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

HELLO, RANGERS, OUR OLD FRIENDS: The Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers make their way to The Dutch this week, marking the first trip to Dutchess Stadium for a Rangers affiliate since 1996. The Renegades' first-ever minor league affiliation was with the Texas Rangers, a partnership that lasted through the 1996 season in which the Gades were a co-op club for the Rangers and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

SPEAKING OF OLD FRIENDS: Tonight's starting pitcher for Hickory began the season as a teammate of many of the current Renegades. Robby Ahlstrom was traded by the Yankees to the Texas Rangers on April 2, 2022 in a deal that netted the Yankees all-star catcher Jose Trevino. Ahlstrom was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.

