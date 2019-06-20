Cyclones Twisted by Spinners 4-2

June 20, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





LOWELL, MA - The Lowell Spinners rallied late, handing the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, a 4-2 loss to even the series in the middle game of a three-game set Wednesday night at LeLacheur Park.

For the full box score, click here.

For the radio highlights click here.

W: Requena (1-0)

L: Ragan (0-1)

SV: Jackson (1)

BIG MOMENTS

- Lowell rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh, scoring on an error and Luke Bandy's RBI groundout to take a 4-2 lead.

- Trailing 1-0 into the top of the second, the Cyclones rallied with two outs to take the lead. Guillermo Granadillo's RBI double and Jose Mena's run-scoring single did the damage.

- Corey Oswalt lasted just 1 1/3 innings in a rehab start, finishing with 42 pitches and 27 strikes. He was removed due to high pitch count, allowing one run on three hits. Oswalt walked one batter and hit another, striking out three.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Daison Acosta: 4.2 IP 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

- Joe Genord: 2-4, 2B

- Yoel Romero: 1-3, 2B, BB, R

- Corey Oswalt: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1, BB, 1 HBP, 3 K

NEWS & NOTES

- Mitch Ragan becomes the first college pitcher from this year's draft to allow a run, snapping the team's 8 2/3-innings streak.

- Corey Oswalt joins Justin Wilson as the second player to rehab with the Cyclones in 2019.

- Brooklyn tossed two more wild pitches tonight, posting a league-leading 12 wild tosses.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Lowell Spinners - Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

LeLacheur Park - Lowell, MA

Probables: Jaison Vilera (1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. Yasel Santana (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.