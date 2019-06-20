De Oleo's Blast Powers Scrappers Past Black Bears

(Granville, WV)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers entered the top of the fifth inning on Thursday night trailing by two runs. By the time the inning ended, they were leading by two. Henderson De Oleo launched a three run homerun that cleared the back wall of the stadium for the go ahead runs. The Scrappers would ride the homer to a 5-4 win and a series win over the West Virginia Black Bears.

West Virginia ran out to a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and third innings. Both runs came from RBI hits by Jared Triolo. They were his first hits and RBI of his career.

The Scrappers started the top of the fifth inning with a strike out. However the pitch hit the dirt, allowing George Valera to reach base. Michael Cooper followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to a lone run. With one out, Bryan Lavastida walked. De Oleo followed with his three run blast to put the Scrappers up for good.

Mahoning Valley added the eventual game winning run in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs and Raynel Delgado on third, Lavastida beat out an infield single to score the final run of the game for Mahoning Valley.

The Black Bears would answer with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Scrappers bullpen would slam the door shut.

Liam Jenkins started and took a no decision in 4.0 innings of work. He allowed 2 earned runs on 4 hits. Jenkins walked 2 and struck out 3. Jose Oca (1-0) earned the save with 2.0 innings of relief. Oca allowed 2 unearned runs on 2 hits. He walked 2 and struck out 1. Cameron Hill then worked a perfect inning in relief. Tim Herrin (3) earned the save with 2.0 innings of relief. Herrin allowed 1 hit. He walked 1 and struck out 2.

The Scrappers (5-2) now return home to start a three game series with the Auburn Doubledays on Friday night. Matt Turner gets the start on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05. Get your tickets now at mvscrappers.com or by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All-Stars box office at Eastwood Field.

