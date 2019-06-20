Tigers Pick up Win in Finale at Staten Island

Staten Island, NY - Eleizer Alfozon went 2-for-4 with two RBI to aid the Connecticut Tigers (3-4) to a 5-2 win against the Staten Island Yankees (2-4) on Thursday night. This was the Tigers first win against Staten Island this year.

Neither team was able to push across a run until the fifth inning of the game. Xavier Javier got the start for Connecticut going three innings giving up one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Marco Jimenez (Win, 1-1) came in to relieve Javier going three innings giving up two runs on three hits with 3 strikeouts. This was the first career win for Jimenez.

In the top half of the fifth, Jordan Verdon tripled off of the Yankees starter, Nick Green (Loss, 0-1). Julio Martinez brought home a run with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. The Tigers followed it up with a four-run inning in the sixth.

After Ildemaro Escalona and Jeremiah Burks reached, Eliezer Alfonzo drove in the runs to extend the lead to 3-0. Kingston Liniak followed with his second hit of the game, an RBI double off the left-field wall, to make it 4-0. Jordon Verdon added to the score making it 5-0 with an RBI single to score Liniak.

Ezequiel Duran answered for the Yankees in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run to make it 5-2. However, the Yankees did not get anymore runs the rest of the way and totaled just one hit from the seventh inning to the end of the contest.

Kyle Thomas (Hold, 1) went two innings with four strikeouts and no hits allowed. Kory Behenna (Save 1,) closed it out in the ninth for Connecticut. Behenna went one inning giving up one hit and no runs. This was the first New York-Penn League save for Behenna in his career.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow when they open a series at home against the Lowell Spinners.

Alfredo Silva (0-0, 0.00) will get his second start of the season at Dodd Stadium.

You can catch all the action tomorrow night on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

