Clark Brinkman Promoted to West Michigan

June 20, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - The Connecticut Tigers, Class-A Short Season Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have transferred Clark Brinkman to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Class A Midwest League) on Thursday.

The Connecticut Tigers wrap up a three-game series against the Staten Island Yankees tonight before heading back to Dodd Stadium tomorrow night against the Lowell Spinners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. tonight in Staten Island.

