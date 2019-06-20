Clark Brinkman Promoted to West Michigan
June 20, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release
Norwich, CT - The Connecticut Tigers, Class-A Short Season Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have transferred Clark Brinkman to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Class A Midwest League) on Thursday.
The Connecticut Tigers wrap up a three-game series against the Staten Island Yankees tonight before heading back to Dodd Stadium tomorrow night against the Lowell Spinners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. tonight in Staten Island.
The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.
