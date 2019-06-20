Gomez's Walk-Off Homer Powers Spikes to Doubleheader Sweep of 'Cutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Dariel Gomez smashed the first pitch he saw into the right field bleachers with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a three-run homer to give the State College Spikes a 7-6 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters which, combined with a 7-4 win earlier in the night, gave them a doubleheader sweep on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Gomez's blast, his second of the season, enabled the Spikes to run their record to 6-1 and set a new franchise record for best start through the first seven games of a season. The two-game sweep also capped a three-game series sweep of the Crosscutters (2-5).

The Spikes came back from a 6-2 sixth-inning deficit in the second game. Luis Flores singled in one run in the sixth and Andres Luna brought in another with single of his own in the same inning to start the surge.

In the seventh, Andrew Warner reached on an error and Stanley Espinal singled in the seventh to set up Gomez's late heroics.

State College took an early lead when Brylie Ware, the St. Louis Cardinals' 2019 23rd-round draft choice out of Oklahoma, produced a two-run single for his first professional hit in the first. Ware finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate.

Williamsport then got on the board with Connor Litton's RBI single in the second before Edgar Made hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, to the bleachers in the fourth to give the Crosscutters the advantage.

Williamsport tacked on three runs in the fifth on D.J. Stewart's two-run double and a subsequent throwing error by shortstop Edwin Figuera before the Spikes bounced back.

State College reliever Hector Villalobos (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief in the sixth and seventh. The left-hander allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

Blake Bennett (0-1) took the loss for Williamsport in the second game after allowing Gomez's home run. Bennett yielded three hits, but no earned runs, while striking out one batter over 1 1/3 innings.

The Spikes were also wearing their special Bark in the Park Jerseys for the night's second game on the first Bark in the Park Night, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. The jerseys are currently up for bids on the LiveSource app, with the auction for each jersey going the whole summer.

In the first game, the Spikes battled back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit by scoring seven straight runs and getting a strong bullpen outing from Michael Baird (2-0).

Baird entered the game in the first with a full count on Williamsport'svJuan Smith and promptly struck him out for the last out of the frame. The right-hander then retired the next ten batters in order and yielded just a walk over four no-hit, no-run innings for the win. Baird also recorded six strikeouts in the effort.

Espinal helped power State College's offensive efforts in Thursday's opener with four RBI on two hits, a sacrifice fly and a walk. Espinal, who was fourth in the New York-Penn League in RBI in 2018 with 41, also made two diving catches in left field, including one for the final out of the game.

Matt Duce went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Andres Luna and Andrew Warner also produced multi-hit performances in game one. Luna added a two-hit game in the nightcap.

Pedro Pages, the St. Louis Cardinals' 2019 sixth-round draft choice out of Florida Atlantic, added to the Spikes' firepower by going 1-for-3 with two RBI in his professional debut.

Williamsport starter Rafael Carvajal (0-1) took the loss in the first game after giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings. Carvajal also struck out four batters.

The Spikes now hit the road to begin a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Monogalia County Ballpark. State College is set to send left-hander Nathaneal Heredia (0-0) to the mound to face West Virginia righty Jesus Valles (0-0).

Following the trio of weekend games in West Virginia, the Spikes will have an off day on Monday before a six-game homestand from Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) and Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) both come to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for three games apiece. T

The homestand will be highlighted by Medical Professionals Appreciation Night, presented by Encompass Health, on Thursday, June 27, the National Pride Month Celebration with a Pride Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans and a Pre-Game On-Field Pride Parade that is open to all fans at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, and Party Like It's 1999 Night with a special Chris Owen (The Shermanator) Appearance on Sunday, June 30.

In addition, the skies will light up with a pair of FIREWORKS shows. PSU Student Orientation and Transition Programs will present the post-game display on Friday, June 28, with the PA Lottery presented the dazzling show after the Sunday, June 30 game.

Tickets for all six games in the homestand, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:50 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Monongalia County Ballpark. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

