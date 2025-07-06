First-Place Spikes Set More Records in 18-0 Rout of Thunder

July 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - The State College Spikes extended their lead in the race for the MLB Draft League's first-half title, plated a franchise record 12 runs in the eighth inning and notched their most lopsided win ever as they defeated the Trenton Thunder, 18-0, on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Spikes (14-10) now lead second-place West Virginia (13-11) by a full game with five games remaining on the first-half schedule for all six MLB Draft League teams. The Black Bears, who defeated Williamsport on Sunday, do hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against State College with a 2-1 advantage in their first-half matchups.

State College extended what was a 4-0 lead on Trenton (14-13) entering the eighth by bringing 18 batters to the plate.RBI singles from Harrison Didawick and Ryan Rivera combined Landen Johnson's two-run single to get the inning going before six walks and two hit batsmen with the bases loaded kept the onslaught going.

The dozen runs in the frame bettered the Spikes' previous record, a 10-run inning against the Batavia Muckdogs in the third inning of a July 4, 2013 matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College's 18-0 margin was also the largest for any game in franchise history stretching back to 2006.

The Spikes also drew a total of 20 walks for the game, breaking their own franchise record and MLB Draft League record of 17 set back on June 25.

Johnson knocked in a total of four runs, while Rivera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-4 performance that included three walks.

Amidst the offensive explosion, four Spikes pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. Starter Bobby Olsen (2-0) allowed just two hits, one walk and two hit batsmen while striking out five batters over five innings to earn the win. Brett Dunham then yielded one hits and three walks over two scoreless innings before Ethan Storm and Landon O'Donnell pitched an inning apiece to complete the whitewash.

Trenton starter Joe Ariola (0-1) was forced to depart the game due to an apparent injury after 1 1/3 innings and took the loss.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes enter the home stretch of their first-half MLB Draft League schedule with a five-game homestand stretching from Tuesday through Sunday. State College will face the Frederick Keys for the opener of a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fans and their four-legged friends can enjoy Dugout's 2nd Birthday Paw-ty at Tuesday's game, as Dugout the Baseball Dog celebrates his 2nd birthday at Bark in the Park II. Dugout, the Spikes' newest Labrador Retriever mascot, is from the same family tree as the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog, and with his birthday falling on Monday, we'll get the favors ready for all the humans and canines celebrating with him on Tuesday.

Plus, it's a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends with half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand in right field throughout the game.

The Spikes will meet Frederick on Wendesday and Thursday as well before the Williamsport Crosscutters visit on Friday and Saturday. All five games in the homestand begin at 6:35 p.m.

Highlights of the remainder of the week include appearances from the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade at BuccoMania on Friday, July 11, and FIREWORKS on Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare during the first-half finale on Saturday, July 12.

Tickets for Tuesday's game as well every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 regular season schedule through August 28 are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

