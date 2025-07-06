Keys Drop Series Finale to Scrappers

July 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys dropped a tight series finale in walk-off fashion to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Sunday afternoon, falling by a score of 4-3 at Eastwood Field.

Despite the Keys rallying to tie it in the top of the ninth, the Scrappers earned the walk-off win in the bottom of the frame, as the Keys turn the page to a three-game road series beginning Tuesday night against the State College Spikes.

After both teams traded zeros in the first inning of play, Jack Bowery (Northeastern) recorded a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts in the bottom of the second, keeping the game scoreless heading into the third at Eastwood Field.

An RBI sacrifice fly from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) handed the Keys a 1-0 lead entering the fourth inning Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a third scoreless inning thrown by Bowery on the hill.

Following a scoreless fourth inning on both sides, the Scrappers took their first lead of the afternoon on a Frederick throwing error and a solo homer, handing the home team a 2-1 lead going into the sixth in the series finale.

After Ryan Rissas (UCLA) struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to keep it a one-run ballgame, the Keys loaded the bases but could not score in the top of the seventh, as Mahoning Valley held on to a one-run lead through seven innings of action.

Mahoning Valley added one more run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single, extending the lead to two at 3-1 going into the ninth, with the Keys aiming for a late comeback to close out the series.

The Keys tied it at three apiece on a two-RBI double from Jose Silva (International Baseball Academy), taking the contest into the bottom of the ninth with the Keys and Scrappers all knotted at 3-3.

However, Mahoning Valley earned the victory on a walk-off double to right field, sealing the deal for the home team as they split the two-game series Sunday afternoon in front of their home crowd.

Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Keys head back on the road where they will be take on the State College Spikes in a three-game series, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.







