Cutters Fall Late

July 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After a pitchers' duel for most of the game, a four-run 7th inning, led to the Cutters 6-0 loss to West Virginia.

Starter, Brad Rudis, gave Williamsport a stellar outing, striking out five batters in three scoreless innings. It was his first start and longest outing of the season.

Drew Leerssen followed out of the Williamsport bullpen and followed suit. Working three scoreless frames.

Leerssen struck out four and allowed just one hit.

Carlos Castillo (2-for-5) and Amman Dewberry (2-for-4) recorded multi-hit games for the Crosscutters in the losing effort.

The Crosscutters have now been swept in three-straight series and have been outscored 69-14 in those games.

Williamsport finishes out the first half on the road, with three games at Mahoning Valley and two games at State College.

WP: Justin Needles (1-1) LP: Jed Boyle (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-13 Next Game: Tuesday, July 8th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

