Eight Feels Great

BURLINGTON, VT- The Hudson Valley Renegades used an eight -run ninth inning to break open a tied game and cruised to a 9-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters Thursday night at Centennial Field. The win gave Hudson Valley their first series win of the season after taking two of the three-game set.

Each team scored a run in the fifth to get on the board. Hudson Valley third-baseman Carlos Vargas laced a one-out double to left, moved to third on a bunt single from shortstop Luis Arcendo, then scored on an RBI groundout to first from centerfielder Garrett Hiott. As for Vermont, catcher Jorge Gordon led off their half of the fifth with a double to right before moving to third on a groundout. Rightfielder Danny Bautista followed with a groundball single to center to score Gordon and tie the game at one.

Things stayed that way until the ninth when Hudson Valley exploded for eight runs - ; and it all started with one out. Leftfielder Pedro Diaz singled to right, Vargas walked, then Arcendo looped a single to left to load the bases. Lake Monsters reliever Jeferson Mejia was replaced at that time by fellow reliever Jose Mora, who proceeded to walk the next four hitters to give the Renegades a 5-1 advantage.

Mejia was lifted for Calvin Coker who immediately allowed a two-run double off the bat of first-baseman Jacson McGowan on a line drive to left. With runners at second and third and still only one out, the next batter, rightfielder Raider Brito, stood in and lined a single to center to score the final two runs of the inning and make it 9-1. All told, nine consecutive Renegades reached base in the inning on five walks and four hits.

That was more than enough for the pitching staff as the trio of Nathan Wiles, Zack Trageton, and Joe LaSorsa combined to hold the Lake Monsters to a single run on eight hits with 11 strikeouts. Though he left the game before the eight-run barrage, Trageton (2-0) got the win by tossing six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander also struck out eight on seven hits.

The loss went to Mejia who gave up three earned runs in 1.1 innings. Mora faced four hitters and walked all of them. He was also charged with four runs as all the walks came around to score.

The Renegades registered a season-high 11 hits in the game, including a 3-4 performance by Vargas who doubled and scored twice. McGowan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs while going 2-5 and scoring a run. Arcendo also had two hits and scored a run as well.

Vermont, meanwhile, had eight hits in the game. Bautista went 2-4 with the lone Lake Monsters RBI. Designated hitter Jordan Diaz also went 2-4 with two singles.

Hudson Valley returns home tomorrow when they open a three-game series against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. First-pitch is set for 7:05 and there will be fireworks following the game. Righty Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the hill for the Renegades against fellow-righty Dallas Litscher (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

