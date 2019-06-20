Thursday's Game Rained Out

LOWELL, MA - Due to inclement weather, Thursday's game vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones has been cancelled. Since the Cyclones will not be returning to LeLacheur Park this season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at MCU Park in Brooklyn.

Tonight's scheduled, "Potter Wizard Night" has been postponed, and will happen in conjunction with Joe Kelly/Potter Wizard Bobblehead Night on August 11 when the Spinners take on the Hudson Valley Renegades.

"Meet The Brewer" has also been cancelled for Thursday's game, you can catch the next one on Thursday, June 27 when the Spinners take on the Tri-City Valley Cats.

The Spinners are back in action on Friday, June 21 when they take on the Connecticut Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

