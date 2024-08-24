Cyclones Topped by BlueClaws as Morabito Nabs Two More Stolen Bases

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-1, on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. Gilbert Gomez's squad was limited to just two hits in the defeat. The loss marks Brooklyn's fourth through the first five games of the series.

RHP Braydon Tucker neutralized the Brooklyn bats right from the jump. Jersey Shore's starter held the 'Clones in check, hurling six innings of one run ball, giving up only one base hit.

The Cyclones lone run came off the bat of CF Nick Morabito, courtesy of a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth. In addition to Morabito's sac fly, Brooklyn's leadoff man also grabbed two more stolen bases, increasing his total at High-A this season to 44. He now has 55 in total this season, which is top 10 in all of minor league baseball.

RHP Austin Troesser logged 2.2 innings of one-run ball in his Maimonides Park debut. The righty surrendered five hits and walked one en route to being saddled with the loss.

Most of the damage came against RHP Dakota Hawkins, who allowed two home runs and coughed up four runs. All things considered, Hawkins still gave Brooklyn some great length out of the 'pen, tossing 4.1 frames. After Hawkins, LHP Ryan Ammons contributed two scoreless, hitless innings the rest of the way.

Jersey Shore got the scoring underway in the top of the second. After 3B Felix Reyes started the frame with a base hit, CF Emaarion Boyd launched his fifth triple of the year to center, scoring Reyes from first to give the 'Claws the early lead.

Jersey Shore's biggest frame came in the top half of the fifth. After Hawkins got the first two batters to ground out, DH Hendry Mendez notched a two-out single. From there, Reyes crushed a ball 400 feet to left for a two-run shot. One batter later, Boyd followed suit with a home run of his own, giving the BlueClaws back-to-back jacks and a 4-0 lead.

Jersey Shore snatched another in the sixth to make it 5-0, on an RBI single from 2B Trent Farquhar, who now has four straight multi-hit games.

Brooklyn got that run back immediately though, courtesy of Morabito's sacrifice fly.

Unfortunately for the 'Clones, they could not tack anything further across.

The Cyclones will aim to end the series on a high note when they return to Maimonides Park on Sunday afternoon at 2:00. RHP Jack Wenninger (1-1, 2.90 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. No probable is listed as of yet for Jersey Shore.

