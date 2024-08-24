Reyes, Boyd Go Back-to-Back, Claws Win 5-1 Saturday in Brooklyn

August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Felix Reyes and Emaarion Boyd hit back-to-back home runs and the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 5-1 on Saturday at Maimonides Park for their eighth win in their last nine games.

Jersey Shore remains three back of Hudson Valley and tied with Aberdeen, after both won on Saturday as well. There are 13 games left in the regular season.

Boyd tripled in the first inning to score Reyes with the game's first run. They Reyes and Boyd hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. It was Reyes' eighth and Boyd's third home run of the season.

Trent Farquhar added an RBI single in the sixth inning for the BlueClaws final run.

Meanwhile, starter Braydon Tucker was sharp. The right-hander gave up one run in six innings, adding six strikeouts and allowing just two hits to improve to 3-1 with Jersey Shore.

Paxton Thompson, Jaydenn Estanista, and Wen-Hui Pan each threw a scoreless inning in relief for the BlueClaws in the win.

Farquhar had three hits while Reyes, Boyd, and Hendry Mendez each had two.

The teams finish their series at 2:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.