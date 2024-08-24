Barrios Collects Four Hits, Hot Rods Shut Out Crawdads 5-0

August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hickory, North Carolina - Gregory Barrios earned his third four-hit game of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-17, 69-47) to a 5-0 shutout win over the Hickory Crawdads (27-26, 55-64) on Saturday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the top of the third off Hickory starter D.J. McCarty. Bryan Broecker and Barrios smacked back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Broecker came around to score on a double by Mac Horvath, putting the Hot Rods up 1-0.

The Hot Rods scored again against McCarty in the top of the fourth. Hunter Haas and Raudelis Martinez singled to put runners on first and second. Barrios knocked a base hit to right, moving Martinez to third and scoring Haas to make it 2-0. Martinez was plated on a base hit from Homer Bush Jr., extending the lead, 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Bowling Green increased the lead against Hickory reliever Florencio Serrano. Barrios doubled and moved to third on a single by Bush Jr. A wild pitch from Serrano allowed Barrios to score and make it 4-0. Broecker moved the score to 5-0 on an RBI sacrifice fly off Crawdads reliever D.J. Peters in the top of the seventh.

Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster tossed a scoreless ninth, finalizing the game, 5-0.

Jackson Baumeister (2-3) took the win, letting up two hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts over 6.0 frames. McCarty (2-7) earned the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits, a walk, and six strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play the finale of a six -game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Owen Wild (6-1, 2.96), while Hickory rolls out RHP David Davallilo (2-6, 4.14).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.