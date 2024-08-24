Bowling Green Subdues Crawdads
August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- Four Bowling Green pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout, defeating the Hickory Crawdads 5-0 at LP Frans Stadium in front of 3,815 fans on Saturday night.
Jackson Baumesiter retired 15 consecutive hitters en route to his second win of the year. The Florida native tossed six innings, striking out eight Crawdads while surrendering just two hits.
Dylan Dreiling, Cam Cauley and Sebastian Walcott collected the three hits for the 'Dads, with Walcott's double being the lone extra-base hit in the setback. Walcott's double gives him seven hits in the series.
The Crawdads (27-26, 55-64) will close out the season series with the Hot Rods tomorrow as David Davalillo takes the mound in the 2pm matinee. The Crawdads Pregame Show will air at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.
