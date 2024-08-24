Renegades Win Sixth Straight

August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Aug. 24, 2024) - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued to roll on Saturday behind dominant pitching and early offense, defeating the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-3 for their sixth straight win at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades bullpen was outstanding in the victory. After opener Indigo Diaz allowed three runs in 0.2 innings, five Renegades relievers combined for 8.1 scoreless innings to close out the win. Harrison Cohen (2-0), Joel Valdez, Ocean Gabonia, Thomas Balboni, and Matt Keating combined to allow three total hits while striking out 12.

In the top of the first Murphy Stehly doubled and came home on an RBI single by Joe Naranjo. T.J. White then hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0 Wilmington.

In the bottom of the first, Roc Riggio walked to lead off the inning and later scored on a Josh Moylan double. Jackson Castillo notched an RBI to score Moylan two batters later, and he scored on a Coby Morales base hit to make it 3-3.

Garrett Martin walked and Castillo singled to put runners at first and second in the third. Morales drove in Martin with an RBI single, and Castillo scored on an RBI double by Anthony Hall to make it 5-3 Hudson Valley. Morales now has 10 hits in six games with the Renegades this week since being called up from Single-A Tampa.

Josh Moylan led off the fourth inning with a walk and later scored on Castillo's second RBI hit of the day. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

In the fifth Antonio Gomez launched a solo home run to lead off the inning, extending the Renegades lead to 7-3.

That was all the offense the Renegades' pitching staff needed, as they held the Blue Rocks to three hits after the first inning.

Hudson Valley will look for their first seven-game sweep in franchise history on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Baron Stuart (7-4, 3.83) takes the mound for the Renegades, while RHP Jarlin Susana (3-1, 5.01) makes his second start of the series for the Blue Rocks. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

64-54, 31-22

