Grasshoppers' 10 Hits Lift Them Over the Tourists, 10-6

August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 10-6 on Saturday, August 24. The Grasshoppers improved to 27-25 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 20-33. Greensboro outhit Asheville 10-7 as the Tourists had four mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored. Catcher Omar Alfonzo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Shawn Ross (2), Lonnie White Jr., Hudson Head, Kalae Harrison, and P.J. Hilson.

Hits for the Tourists were tallied by Kenni Gomez, Luis Encarnacion, Garret Guillemette, Korey Morton, Ryan Johnson, Anthony Sherwin, and Fernando Caldera.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied 10 strikeouts and gave up four hits, five runs (four earned), and two free bases on five innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 9-5 on the season. Darvin Garcia recorded his fourth hold on the season while Mike Walsh tallied his third save.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was Pena as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, six runs, and two free bases on 1.1 innings of work. Pena took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Tourists tomorrow, Sunday August 25 for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.