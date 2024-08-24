Drive's Explosive Inning Carries 7-3 Victory Over Emperors Rogers Strikes Out Nine As Drive Score Six In The First

August 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (32-21, 58-61) used a six-run first inning on the strength of a three-run double from Ronald Rosario and Dalton Rogers struck out a season-high nine in his start as the Drive downed the Rome Emperors (21-30, 57-58) 7-3 on Ranas de Rio night at Fluor Field.

Greenville exploded for a six-run first inning with a little help from Rome miscues. Justin Riemer and Mikey Romero delivered back-to-back singles and Miguel Bleis walked to load the bases before Ronald Rosario roped a double to the left field alley, clearing the bags for a 3-0 Drive lead.

Bryan Gonzalez grounded out and Will Turner took a pitch off the foot to put runners at first and second before Hudson White struckout for the second out. But when it looked like the Drive rally might be over, Eduardo Lopez poked a double to the alley to score Rosario for a 4-0 lead.

Andy Lugo lifted a high fly ball to right which Jace Grady appeared to handle but as he closed his glove the ball popped free allowing both Turner and Lopez to score before Lugo would be tagged out at second, lifting the lead to 6-0.

Dalton Rogers managed his start dutifully, spinning 4 1/3 innings allowing four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts. His only blemish came in the second as he allowed a leadoff single to Nick Ward who later stole second and scored on a Kade Kern single to make it 6-1.

The Drive tacked on another run in the fourth as with two outs Bleis skied a pop up at what felt like a nearly 90-degree angle. Third baseman Carlos Arroyo drifted toward the mound and misjudged the landing spot, letting the ball fall by his outstretched mitt allowing Riemer to continue on to home plate to boost the lead to 7-1.

Rogers exited with one away in the fourth, handing the ball over to Zach Fogell. Fogell worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run with a strikeout.

Drew Compton added the final two Rome runs on RBI singles in the fifth and seventh respectively. It'd be the closest Rome would come the rest of the night as reliever Isaac Stebens worked the final 2 1/3 allowing a pair of hits while ringing up five and allowing a walk, shutting down the Emperors to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Drive return to action tomorrow for the finale of the six-game series with Rome. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 4-1.

