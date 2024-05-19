Cyclones Steal Seven Bases, Homer Twice to Clobber Hot Rods

May 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Brooklyn put its five-game losing streak to bed with a bang on Saturday night. The Cyclones stole seven bases and clubbed a pair of home runs to defeat the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-4, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

For the first time in the series, Brooklyn (19-19) scored first, as the first five batters of the game reached base safely.

RF Nick Morabito was plunked on the second pitch of the night and promptly stole second base before 1B Nick Lorusso walked. 2B Junior Tilien and SS William Lugo followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles to provide the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green (21-17) snatched a run back on CF Chandler Simpson's run-producing knock in the second, but Brooklyn returned the favor in the fourth when LF Omar De Los Santos walked and stole second and third before scampering home on Tilien's sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, the Cyclones created some separation. CF Stanley Consuegra started the attack with a single to right and swiped second base before coming in to make it a 4-1 contest on C Chris Suero's base hit through the right side of the infield.

Brooklyn did not stop there. After a wild pitch brought in Suero to extend the advantage to four, Lorusso - who had already reached three times on walks - picked up his first hit of the day with a sizzling ground ball down the left-field line. Two runs scored on the 23-year-old's team-leading ninth double to provide the Cyclones with a 7-1 edge.

The long ball came into the equation in the top of the sixth. On the second offering of the frame, Lugo uncorked a line drive that snuck over the fence for a solo home run, his first of the year.

Three pitches later, Consuegra sent a majestic blast well beyond the wall in left for a solo shot of his own. The 23-year-old's second home run of the year - Brooklyn's first back-to-back round-trippers of 2024 - expanded the cushion to eight, 9-1.

Bowling Green chipped away at the deficit, scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but could not get closer than the five-run final margin.

De Los Santos and Morabito each stole three bases in the game, matching the squad's season-high for an individual player. As a team, Brooklyn swiped seven bases, falling one shy of the franchise record of eight set in 2017.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (2-4) tied a season-long with five innings of work, permitting just one run to earn his second win of the year.

RHP Yoniel Curet (1-5) walked a career-high tying six in three innings for Bowling Green, suffering his fifth defeat.

The Cyclones look to close out the two-week road trip on a winning note in Sunday's series finale. RHP Jawilme Ramírez (0-1, 16.20) is expected to make his first start of the year for Brooklyn. The Hot Rods are projected to counter with the RHP Jonny Cuevas (3-0, 2.76). The first pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.