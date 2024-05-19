Morgan Blasts First High-A Homer in 8-5 Bowling Green Loss

South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tre' Morgan blasted his first High-A homer, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-18) fell in the series finale, 8-5 to the Brooklyn Cyclones (20-19) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green struck in the bottom of the first inning against Brooklyn starter Jawilme Ramirez. Morgan homered to right as he collected his first High-A home run and gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn answered the call against Hot Rods starter Johnny Cuevas in the top of the second. William Lugo walked and advanced to second on a groundout from Wilfredo Lara. Jefry De Los Santos doubled to right, scoring Lugo from second, making it a 1-1 game.

Cyclones scored again with Cuevas on the mound in the top of the third. Karell Paz launched a leadoff solo-homerun to right field to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead.

Cyclones continued the offensive attack against Cuevas in the top of the fourth. Lugo Singled and swiped second, Lara grounded out to second to move Lugo to third. De Los Santos singled to right, plating Lugo. Nolan Mclean then homered to left pushing Brooklyn ahead 4-1.

The bats continued for Brooklyn in the top of the fifth against Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers. The big four-run inning was highlighted by a triple from Lara scoring one and extending Brooklyn's lead to 8-1.

Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the sixth against Cyclones reliever Justin Lawson. Chandler Simpson singled to lead off the inning, Morgan was hit by a pitch, Colton Ledbetter walked, and Hunter Haas grounded out to short, scoring Simpson from third, cutting the lead to 8-2.

Bowling Green found the scoreboard again in the bottom of the eighth scoring off reliever Victor Casteñda. All three runs were scored on RBI singles from Morgan, Jones, and Diaz, eventually ending in an 8-5 Brooklyn win.

Jake Stevenson (2-0) notched the victory after throwing 2.0 innings and allowing one hit and striking out five. Jonny Cuevas (3-1) was given his first loss of the season, surrendering four runs in the loss. Brooklyn's Joshua Cornielly (5) collected his fifth save of the season, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Hot Rods will enjoy an off-day Monday and will head to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash starting on Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

The Hot Rods will enjoy an off-day Monday and will head to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash starting on Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

