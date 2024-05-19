Rocas Azules Winning Streaks Snapped, Crackled and Popped

The Wilmington Blue Rocks were unsuccessful in picking up their fifth win in a row, losing 5-2 to the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

The Ironbirds got off to a fast start, scoring the first run of the game in the first inning. Matthew Etzel drove in Elio Prado from second base with an RBI.

Aberdeen extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning. An error by third baseman Paul Witt allowed Adam Retzbach to reach first base safely. Prado then hit a two-run homer into left field, making it a 3-0 ball game.

Luke Young pitched one more inning before his day ended. He finished with four innings pitched, giving up three hits and three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out three.

Pogue gave up a home run on the first pitch of his outing to Douglas Hodo. Aberdeen scored again after a Prado double and a Mac Horvath single bringing the lead for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's starter, Edgar Portes, ended his day after five innings pitched of no-hit baseball.

The Blue Rocks got their first hit of the game from T.J. White, who smoked a double into the right-center field gap. Viandel Pena followed up with a single to make it a 5-1 ball game.

The last run of the game was scored by Wilmington in the bottom of the eighth inning when Phillip Glasser was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a balk, bringing the score to 5-2.

Pogue, Carlos Romero, and Brendan Collins combined for five innings, two runs, three walks, and five strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Despite the loss, the Blue Rocks have yet to lose a series at home this season. They will now embark on their longest road trip of the season, starting against the Rome Emperors this upcoming Tuesday.

