Brooklyn Blasts Three Homers, Snag Finale from Bowling Green

May 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Cyclones' offense was firing on all engines for the second straight day. CF Stanley Consuegra, DH Nolan McLean, and LF Karell Paz clobbered solo home runs, as Brooklyn bested the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

After falling behind in the first on Tre' Morgan's solo shot, the Cyclones (20-19) immediately answered in the top of the second, tying the game on RF Jefrey De Los Santos' RBI double.

An inning later, the home run barrage began. Paz started the frame by smashing the second pitch he saw beyond Brooklyn's right-field bullpen for a home run. His first of the year put the Cyclones in front, 2-1.

Brooklyn kept their foot on the gas in the fourth. 3B William Lugo led off the inning with a single, stole second, moved to third on a ground out, and scored on De Los Santos' knock to right.

After the 20-year-old was caught stealing, McLean deposited an offering over the left-field fence for his team-leading fifth home run, placing the Cyclones ahead by three, 4-1.

In the fifth, Consuegra closed out the barrage of long balls. The 23-year-old powered his third homer of the campaign - and second in as many days - into Bowling Green's left-field bullpen to extend the cushion to 5-1.

1B Nick Lorusso kept the attack going with an infield single, while 2B Junior Tilien followed with a walk. A single from Lugo and a triple down the line in right by SS Wilfredo Lara brought in three more runs to extend the advantage to a game-high seven, 8-1.

The Hot Rods (21-18) would not go quietly, though. After scratching across a run in the sixth, Bowling Green exploded for three more in the eighth on RBI knocks from Morgan, RF Brock Jones, and DH Jhon Díaz.

However, that was as close as the Cyclones allowed them to get. RHP Victor Castañeda jammed pinch-hitter Xavier Isaac representing the tying run in that frame with an inning-ending ground out to second. RHP Joshua Cornielly entered in the ninth and worked a perfect frame of relief to close out the 8-5 win and his team-high fifth save.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez tossed three innings of one-run ball for Brooklyn in a spot start, whiffing four in a no-decision. RHP Jake Stevenson punched out a season-best five over two scoreless frames of relief to earn his second win.

RHP Jonny Cuevas (3-1) was saddled with his first defeat in his first start of the year for the Hot Rods. The California native was taxed for four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

