Osuna Shines in 7-4 Setback

May 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Alejandro Osuna collected three hits on Sunday afternoon for the Hickory Crawdads, but a pair of three run frames for the Greensboro Grasshoppers proved too much to overcome as the Crawdads fell 7-4 at LP Frans Stadium.

Osuna's three hits were part of a very solid day at the plate, as the outfielder scored once, stole a base, and drove in a run from the cleanup spot in the order.

Sebastian Walcott also had a multi-hit day at the plate, doubling in the first before a two-out single in the ninth set the scene for Osuna's RBI knock.

Jayce Easley would account for the sixth Crawdad's hit of the day, a single to right field that scored Konner Piotto.

Hickory (14-25) will take on the Asheville Tourists after an off day, in a six-game series that begins with a 7pm first pitch on Tuesday. Crawdads Pregame starts at 6:45pm on hickorycrawdads.com, MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.

