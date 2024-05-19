Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (19-16) vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws (21-17)

LHP Ben Shields (1-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. RHP Starlyn Castillo (2-2, 2.53 ERA)

| Game 36 | Home Game 18 | Sunday, May 19, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

IT IS FINALLY OVER!: The Renegades have returned home after a difficult two-week road trip to Wilmington and Aberdeen. There were 12 games scheduled, but only ten games were played, after two consecutive postponements due to rain in Wilmington on May 4 and 5. After exploding offensively in the first two games against the Blue Rocks, much of the road trip was a struggle for Hudson Valley. They lost the last two games played against Wilmington, and then dropped the first five games of their series with the IronBirds. The seven game-losing streak was tied for the longest skid in the Yankees Era (2021-present). Hudson Valley did take the final game of the series 4-3 in a thrilling win to return home on a high note.

RECORD CROWD: On Wednesday, the Renegades welcomed a raucous sellout crowd of 5,619 on Education Day. It was the largest crowd in Renegades history, and the largest crowd in the history of Heritage Financial Park. It eclipsed the previous largest crowd of 5.601 on 7/3/2015 vs Brooklyn, and was the seventh time that the Renegades announced over 5,500 fans in attendance for a game.

STREAK SNAPPED: The Renegades' six-game winning streak, the team's longest of the season, was snapped on Saturday night. Hudson Valley jumped out in front 3-0 early, and led 7-4 in the fourth, but a five-run eighth inning put Jersey Shore ahead for good in a 14-8 win. In the loss, the Renegades generated twelve hits, and four players had multi-hit games. Josh Moylan and Jace Avina each had three hits, and drove in a combined five runs.

PLAYING SPOILER: Hudson Valley took the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore. The Renegades have scored six runs or more in all five games vs. Jersey Shore, and eight runs or more in four of five contests. As a team, the Renegades have a .853 OPS since April 30, which is the best mark in all of High-A, and sixth-best in MiLB. Friday's game featured a four-run sixth inning to put the Renegades ahead, featuring a two-run homer from Kiko Romero. Hudson Valley earned a 6-3 victory. On Thursday, Jared Serna and Jace Avina each hit long balls in Hudson Valley's 8-5 victory. Roc Riggio had two hits, a walk, and two runs scored. The Renegades scored early and often in an 9-3 win Wednesday. Rafael Flores and Josh Moylan both had multiple RBI hits, and drove in three runs. Hudson Valley had three multi-run innings. With an 8-5 victory on Tuesday night, Hudson Valley snapped Jersey Shore's 11-game win streak. The BlueClaws' 11 consecutive victories represented the longest streak in the minors in 2024.

THE RETURN: The Jersey Shore BlueClaws return to Heritage Financial Park for the first time in 2024 this week. Jersey Shore and Hudson Valley were very evenly matched last year, with both teams winning 12 of 24 regular season games against one another. Days after the two teams concluded the regular calendar with a six-game series, the Renegades and BlueClaws faced off in the South Atlantic League North Division Series, with the Renegades winning the best-of-three series with two consecutive wins at home. The two divisional foes will face off 24 times again this season.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: After two games were postponed at Wilmington on May 4th and 5th, the Renegades have had five road games postponed due to rain already this season. During the first road trip of the season vs. Rome, there were three games rescheduled, including one game was canceled after a prolonged rain storm in Georgia. Hudson Valley will now play eight games in six days vs. Wilmington from June 4-9. Last week, there was also rain sporadically during the Aberdeen series, but despite delays, all six games were completed as scheduled. The 'Gades have played only 35 games, three less games than Brooklyn, Jersey Shore, and Aberdeen.

AT LAST: The Renegades snapped a seven-game losing streak on Sunday, tallying 11 hits in a 4-3 victory over the IronBirds. Four players had multi-hit games for Hudson Valley, including Jared Serna, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Serna's RBI double in the top of the ninth broke a 3-3 tie, scoring Kyle Battle on what proved to be the winning run. The Renegades trailed 3-0 into the sixth, before scoring four runs in the final four frames.

FLORIDIAN EXCELLENCE: Baron Stuart had a sensational start on Wednesday afternoon for the Renegades. The right-hander didn't allow a baserunner through 3.2, and faced just one batter over the minimum through five. Setting his season-high for innings with six, Stuart allowed just three hits and two earned runs in his first quality start of the season.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna had a sensational road trip for Hudson Valley at the plate, and has continued his success upon returning home. In his last 16 games, Serna is batting .348 with five homers, 17 RBIs, 14 runs scored, and a 1.090 OPS. On Saturday night, Serna hit his second home run in three days at Heritage Financial Park for his seventh home run of the season, after hitting his first five long balls on the road. He is fifth in the South Atlantic League in RBIs with 25, and is tied for fourth in the SAL with 26 runs scored. Serna currently has a 17-game on-base streak.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: On Friday, Sebastian Keane had the best start of his career, and put together one of the best performances of any Renegades pitcher this season. The Northeastern product tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits and striking out four. Keane retired the last fourteen batters he faced, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning. His outing was the longest of any Hudson Valley pitcher this season. In his last two home starts, Keane has allowed just two runs on seven hits in 13 innings, while striking out 14 batters.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.32 ERA (58 ER/157.1 IP) this season, tied for the fourth-best mark in High-A. Renegades relievers have combined for 11.4 K/9 this season.

LIMITING HITS & RUNS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 226 hits through 35 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, four more than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 367 hits through 38 games, most among all non-AAA teams. Hudson Valley has recorded 9+ strikeouts in 14 of their last 21 games.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Including their 9-6 start to 2024, among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 800 games, the Renegades have the best winning percentage (.573) in MiLB.

FINISHING STRONG: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 28 of his first 33 games. Over his last 19 games, Rodríguez is hitting .338 with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, a .589 slugging percentage, and a 1.008 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .313 with five home runs and 20 RBIs with a .890 OPS, and already has thirteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On May 7th vs. Aberdeen, Rodríguez was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. His 40 hits are the third-most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than their divisional foes, and his batting average ranks fourth. Rodríguez's 63 total bases are the fourth-highest tally in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina had a 23-game on-base streak snapped on Friday. That streak is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League this season behind Kristian Campbell of Greenville. Avina is off to a 26-for-87 (.286) start with ten doubles, 12 walks and 15 runs scored and a .884 OPS in twenty-four games. His 11 doubles are tied for second in the South Atlantic League. On Saturday night vs. Jersey Shore, Avina was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Avina has two long balls in three games.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In the last seven games, Flores has twelve hits with six doubles and ten RBIs. The Renegades infielder has five multi-hit games in his last eight appearances. On Wednesday, Flores was instrumental in a 9-3 victory, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

