Cyclones Clobber Season-High Tying 13 Runs in Victory as Edwin Diaz Tosses Scoreless Frame

June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In front of a television crowd on SNY, eight of nine Cyclones batters recorded at least one base hit, while all nine hitters reached safely, in a 13-3 drubbing of the Ironbirds on Thursday night. RHP Edwin Diaz tossed a scoreless fifth inning as a part of his major-league rehab assignment with Brooklyn.

The 13 runs scored tie the most put up by the 'Clones in a single game this season, matching their output from an April 24th win over Wilmington. 1B Chris Suero enjoyed a career night, launching a three-run blast, his second of the year, as part of a multi-hit, five RBI night.

Despite the lopsided final, it was Aberdeen who struck first - courtesy of an RBI fielder's choice from DH Randy Florentino in the third inning. Aberdeen doubled its lead a frame later, when RF Douglas Hodo brought home another on an RBI single. Those were the only runs surrendered by LHP Felipe De La Cruz. Making his first start since his SAL Pitcher of the Week award, the southpaw gave up two runs on three hits over 3.1 frames. The Dominican native struck out four and walked two.

Brooklyn got a run back in the fourth, thanks to an RBI groundout from C Christian Pregent to shave the deficit in half.

Following Diaz tossing a top of the fifth in which he faced just one off the minimum thanks to a 2B Tavian Josenberger triple, Brooklyn utilized a six-run fifth to put themselves firmly in the driver's seat. 3B Jefrey De Los Santos got it started with a solo shot that just cleared the fence in left field. The long ball marked De Los Santos' fourth of the season, and third over his last six games.

After CF Nick Morabito singled and swiped second for his 15th steal of the year, 2B Junior Tilien brought him home on an RBI single to give Brooklyn its first lead of the night. After SS Wilfredo Lara was plunked, Suero hammered his three-run shot, a no-doubter to left.

Brooklyn wasn't done yet in the frame. Following a pitching change and pair of walks. De Los Santos stepped up for the second time in the inning and singled home yet another run to push the Brooklyn lead to 7-2. The six runs were the second highest total put up by the 'Clones in a frame this season - Brooklyn did score seven in a single inning twice previously.

Aberdeen did get one back in the sixth, when SS Carter Young drove in CF Matthew Etzel on an RBI single.

Still, things unraveled further for the Ironbirds in the home half of the frame. RHP Deivy Cruz began the frame by walking three of the first four he faced. Cruz would finish with seven walks, the most free passes issued by an SAL pitcher in 2024. With the bases juiced and one away, a wild pitch plated Brooklyn's eighth run of the day. Cruz then proceeded to walk the next two, bringing in yet another. That was the end of the line for Cruz, as Aberdeen would roll out position players Randy Florentino and 1B Maxwell Costes on the bump for the remainder of the contest.

Florentino took Cruz's spot after starting the game as the DH, and proceeded to allow an RBI groundout from LF Karell Paz, and an RBI single from RF Stanley Consuegra.

The 'Clones tacked on some little needed insurance one frame later, when Suero put the finishing touches on his five RBI night with a two run double to the gap to score the 12th and 13th runs of the night. Aberdeen would not threaten with anything further.

The Cyclones and Ironbirds return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 3.74 ERA) toes the slab against LHP Luis De Leon (0-1, 3.27 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05, and can be seen on SNY.

