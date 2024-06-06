Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday
June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - Justin Crawford broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double to key a four-run seventh as the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 5-1 on Thursday to pull to within 2.5 games of the first place Grasshoppers.
Crawford's RBI double brought home Zach Arnold, who had singled, and put the BlueClaws up 2-1. Leandro Pineda added a two-run single and Hendry Mendez an RBI single to give the BlueClaws a 5-1 lead.
Charles King, who threw a scoreless sixth, earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the year. Daniel Harper got the next six outs, with four strikeouts. Andrew Walling threw a scoreless ninth to finish off the win.
Jersey Shore (29-25) is now 2.5 games in back of first place Greensboro with 12 games left in the first half.
Jean Cabrera started and gave up one run in four innings before a rain delay.
Jersey Shore took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Emaarion Boyd.
Crawford, Otto Kemp, Pineda, and Andrick Nava all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.
The teams continue their series on Friday. Jersey Shore sends RHP Eiberson Castellano to the mound at 6:30 pm.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Pair of Shutouts Secure Doubleheader Sweep - Rome Emperors
- Cyclones Clobber Season-High Tying 13 Runs in Victory as Edwin Diaz Tosses Scoreless Frame - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader on the Backs of a One-Hitter - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Drive Drop Third in a Row to Crawdads, Fall 9-4 Thursday Night - Greenville Drive
- Five-Run Eighth Inning Leads Hot Rods to 6-5 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bratt and Bats Lead 'Dads to Third Straight Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Renegades Take Game One of Doubleheader - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-1 to the BlueClaws Thursday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Guedez Pitches Five Strong in One-Run Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cyclones to Take the Field as the Oat Milkers on June 7th as Part of MiLB-Wide Program - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday
- Kemp Homers Twice, But Claws Fall 6-5 to Greensboro on Wednesday
- Claws Walked-off in 10, Fall 2.5 Games Back of Greensboro
- BlueClaws Big Weekend Pushes Team Across 8.5 Million Fan Plateau
- Kemp Wins Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for May