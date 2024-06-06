Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday

June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, NC - Justin Crawford broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double to key a four-run seventh as the BlueClaws topped Greensboro 5-1 on Thursday to pull to within 2.5 games of the first place Grasshoppers.

Crawford's RBI double brought home Zach Arnold, who had singled, and put the BlueClaws up 2-1. Leandro Pineda added a two-run single and Hendry Mendez an RBI single to give the BlueClaws a 5-1 lead.

Charles King, who threw a scoreless sixth, earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the year. Daniel Harper got the next six outs, with four strikeouts. Andrew Walling threw a scoreless ninth to finish off the win.

Jersey Shore (29-25) is now 2.5 games in back of first place Greensboro with 12 games left in the first half.

Jean Cabrera started and gave up one run in four innings before a rain delay.

Jersey Shore took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Emaarion Boyd.

Crawford, Otto Kemp, Pineda, and Andrick Nava all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday. Jersey Shore sends RHP Eiberson Castellano to the mound at 6:30 pm.

