Renegades Take Game One of Doubleheader

June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks split a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium. The Renegades won Game One of the doubleheader 8-3, and fell in the nightcap 4-0.

The Renegades jumped out to a lead in game one in the top of the second with a four-run outburst against Rodney Theophile. Josh Moylan and Cole Gabrielson laced back-to-back RBI singles to kick off the scoring before coming home on a two-run triple by Kyle Battle to open up a 4-0 lead.

Wilmington struck back with a run in the bottom of the second against Bryce Warrecker on an RBI single by Maxwell Romero to cut the deficit to 4-1. In his High-A debut, Warrecker tossed 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out two.

Rafael Flores blasted a two-run home run to highlight a three-run top of the third as the Renegades blew the game open against Theophile (1-4) and took a 7-1 lead. Flores finished the doubleheader 2-for-5 with 2 runs scored, a home run, 2 RBIs, and a walk. In the first four games of the series with Wilmington, the catcher has eight RBIs.

After the Renegades added another run on a Jesus Rodriguez sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, the Blue Rocks got a run against Mason Vinyard in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Trey Harris. Vinyard (2-0) and Joel Valdez combined for 4.2 innings out of the bullpen, holding Wilmington to two runs to close out the victory.

In the nightcap, the Blue Rocks took an early lead against Sebastian Keane when Phillip Glasser singled, stole second and third, and scored on a passed ball. Wilmington tacked on two more runs in the second against Keane (4-4) to open up a 3-0 lead.

Rodriguez doubled down the right field line to lead off the top of the second inning against Wander Arias (3-0), and that was the only hit the Renegades would get in the second game. Four Blue Rocks pitchers combined to shut out Hudson Valley, the first time they have been held without a run since April 27.

The Blue Rocks got one final run in the bottom of the fourth on a Matt Suggs RBI infield single off Luis Arejula, who threw the final 2.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Rneegades.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington continue their eight-game series on Friday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:15. LHP Kyle Carr (0-3, 6.94) gets the start for the Renegades against RHP Riley Cornelio (4-4, 5.28).

