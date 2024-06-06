Guedez Pitches Five Strong in One-Run Loss

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists played a solid game Thursday against the Bowling Green Hot Rods but fell one run short of winning their second straight. Despite the 6-5 loss, Jose Guedez was outstanding over the first five innings and the Tourists offense continued to produce.

Asheville fell behind 1-0 when Bowling Green pushed across a run in the top of the third. The game remained 1-0 all the way until the bottom of the seventh. That is when the Tourists made their move. The home team scored four runs in the frame on RBI hits from Brice Matthews and Luis Baez, as well as a Sac Fly from Logan Cerny.

The 4-1 lead turned into a 6-4 deficit when the Hot Rods scored five in the top of the eighth; however, the Tourists continued to keep the pressure on. Luis Encarnacion hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the eighth and the Tourists gave everything they had to score the tying run late.

Guedez worked five innings and Manuel Urias pitched two excellent frames before running into a bit of trouble. Matthews finished 3-for-5 and has nine hits in his last four games. John Garcia went 2-for-5 and Narbe Cruz added two hits.

