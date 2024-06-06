Renegades Game Notes

June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (26-24) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (24-27)

Game 1: RHP Bryce Warrecker (First Start) vs. RHP Rodney Theophile (1-3, 3.79 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Sebastian Keane (4-3, 4.60 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Brzykcy (MiLB Rehab)

Games 51 & 52 | Road Games 27 & 28 | Thursday, June 6, 2024 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 5 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

TIME AWAY: The Renegades are in Wilmington for an eight-game series, as they continue a stretch where they play 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Aberdeen and Wilmington, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games last week at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley played six games vs. Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls last week. These eight games at Wilmington concludes a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

DAILY DOUBLE: Hudson Valley attempts once again to play its first of two doubleheaders with Wilmington tonight, after the second half of yesterday's doubleheader was postponed due to rain and game one was called in the seventh inning. This will be the third doubleheader played by the club this season, and the first since April 14 at Rome. The Renegades have split each of their two doubleheaders this year. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Renegades are just 8-16 (.333) in doubleheader games, sweeping one, being swept five times and splitting six. Hudson Valley has gone 11 straight doubleheaders without a sweep.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to display his power in recent games, homering for the South Atlantic-leading 11th time this season on Tuesday. Last Wednesday vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, a grand slam and a three-run shot, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. After three hits and two RBIs on Wednesday, Serna ranks second in the SAL in RBIs with 43, and is tied for second with 38 runs scored. Finshing May with 29 RBIs, Serna set a new Renegades record for RBIs in a month.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium, going 5+ innings for the fourth consecutive start. He allowed just two runs on three hits in five innings, while striking out five. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just eight earned runs in his last 23.1 innings.

RALLY TIME: The Renegades won their second consecutive game in Wilmington on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory. Jared Serna and Rafael Flores continued to thrive, with two RBIs apiece. On Tuesday, eight Renegades had at least one hit in the game, and the team launched four home runs in a 10-2 victory. Home runs from Serna, Flores, Tyler Hardman, and Garrett Martin propelled the Renegades to a win. The Renegades currently have the second-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League behind Greensboro, and are tied for the third-best mark in High-A.

BACK TO FRAWLEY: The Renegades and Blue Rocks are playing their second series of the season. Hudson Valley traveled to Delaware for the first week of May, where they split four games with Wilmington. Two games were postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium, and are being made up this week. After rain postponed the second game of the doubleheader on Wednesday, there are now doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday. Jared Serna had a three-homer game on May 2nd in Wilmington, just the third three-homer game in Renegades history. Hudson Valley also put together a nine-run, 10-hit inning in the series opener on May 30th. The two teams are entering a stretch where they'll play 14 of their next 26 games against one another. Hudson Valley faces off against the Blue Rocks 30 times this season, the most of any teams in 2024. In their final 83 games of the season, the Renegades will play the Blue Rocks 26 times.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the IronBirds, allowing just three hits in five innings and striking out six. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In six Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just seven earned runs in 31.2 innings, good for a 2.04 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.17 this season through nine starts, the second-best mark in the South Atlantic League, while his 0.94 WHIP is third.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with 4.5 games separating the top five teams. Hudson Valley is currently 26-24, just a half game back of Jersey Shore and Brooklyn and four games back of first-place Greensboro. With 16 games remaining in the first half, the Renegades are looking to make up some ground with eight games at Frawley Stadium this week. They'll host the Brooklyn Cyclones for six games next week, before concluding the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to close the gap on the division leader.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.00 ERA (72 ER/215.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and sixth-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with eleven earned runs in its last 38 frames, good for a 2.60 ERA. In the last seven games, Hudson Valley's pen has allowed just four earned runs in 20 innings. In his last five appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 12 innings. His 19 appearances lead the South Atlantic League.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has made an instant impact for the Renegades since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 19 games, Flores has 27 hits with ten doubles and 19 RBIs. He has boosted his average from.200 on May 10 to.303 currently, and his OPS has jumped from.676 to.896 during that span. With 15 doubles this year, Flores is now tied with Jace Avina atop the South Atlantic League. Over his last 24 games, Flores is batting an absurd.375 with a.480 OBP and.1055 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is the best in the South Atlantic League. Flores has driven in six runs in the first two games of the Wilmington series.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last seven games, all seven starters went at least five innings, striking out 33 batters in 39 innings. Each pitcher has also allowed three earned runs or fewer in their outings. On Tuesday at Wilmington, Jackson Fristoe tossed a career-high six innings, allowing just two hits and no runs. In his last two starts, Fristoe has not allowed a run and has been charged with just two hits across nine innings.

NORTHEAST FIREPOWER: In Thursday's start against Aberdeen, Sebastian Keane tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out six batters for the second consecutive start. The Northeastern product didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning. He now has 6+ strikeouts in 4 starts this season. In his last three home outings, Keane has three quality starts, allowing just three runs in 19 innings and recording 20 punch outs. On May 17th, Keane tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run across three hits. His outing was the longest of any Renegades pitcher this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 330 hits through 50 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, three less than the Carolina Mudcats (MIL, A). Incredibly, Amarillo (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 477 hits through 53 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 41 of his first 47 games. Over his last 30 games, Rodríguez is hitting.340 with 15 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, a.553 slugging percentage, and a.990 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting.324 with five home runs and 24 RBIs, along with 12 doubles and a.908 OPS. He already has eighteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Wednesday vs. Wilmington, Rodríguez had an RBI triple, two walks, and three runs scored. His 58 hits are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League, despite the Renegades playing less games than other teams, and his batting average is third. His OPS ranks seventh in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is hitting.303 (46-for-152) with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs, 24 runs scored and a.894 OPS in 39 games. His 15 doubles are the most in the South Atlantic League. On Thursday night vs. Aberdeen, Avina was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in a 11-1 Renegades win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the most errors in High-A and sixth-most in MiLB, and their.959 fielding percentage is tied for third-worst in the minors. Hudson Valley is 10-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.20 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Asheville, 1.08), and is tied for sixth among full season Minor League teams.

