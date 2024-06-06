Hot Rods Game Notes

One to Forget.... The Hot Rods dropped the second game of the series on Wednesday, 18-8 to the Tourists. Offensively for Bowling Green, the night was headlined by Ryan Cermak, who went 5-for-5 and was a home run shy of the cycle. Yoniel Curet was only able to record one out, leaving 7.2 innings for the bullpen to complete in the 18-8 loss.

Another Five at the Top... Ryan Cermak was a homer shy of the cycle, finishing Wednesday's contest 5-for-5 in Asheville. This ties him for the most hits in a game by a Hot Rods hitter. This was the eighth five-hit game in Hot Rods franchise history. Cermak joins Ryan Brett (2012), Junior Caminero (2023), Todd Glaesmann (2012), Jake Hager (2012), Zach Rutherford (2018), Carson Williams (2023), and Justin Williams (2015) as the only player to accomplish the feat. Brett, Caminero, Hager, and Justin Williams have all made their MLB debuts.

Seven for the Shortstop.... The Rays No. 4 prospect, Brayden Taylor, has mounted a seven-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 14-for-32 with six doubles, one triple, three homers, and seven RBIs. Six out of the seven games during the streak have been multi-hit games, collecting two hits five times and three hits once. His average has risen from.252 to.281 over his last seven games.

The Wild One Returns... RHP Owen Wild had a career-best outing during his first start at Bowling Green Ballpark last week. He logged a career-high 6.2 innings, also marking his most strikeouts with eight. He is set to make his second road start of the year for the Hot Rods on Thursday.

