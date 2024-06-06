Grasshoppers Drop 5-1 to the BlueClaws Thursday Evening

June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-1 on Thursday, June 6. The BlueClaws improved to 29-25 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 31-22 as Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 13-5.

Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Nick Cimillo, Charles McAdoo, and Mitch Jebb.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Otto Kemp as he went 2-4 with a double. Following close behind was Andrick Nava as he went 2-4 and Leandro Pineda as he went 2-5 with two RBI and one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Justin Crawford (2), Hendry Mendez, Emaarion Byod, William Bergolla, Zach Arnold, and Erick Brito.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits and one earned run on five innings of work. Yoldin De La Paz took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Jersey Shore was J Cabrera as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on four innings of work. Charles King recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Friday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

