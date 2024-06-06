Grasshoppers Drop 5-1 to the BlueClaws Thursday Evening
June 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-1 on Thursday, June 6. The BlueClaws improved to 29-25 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 31-22 as Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 13-5.
Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Nick Cimillo, Charles McAdoo, and Mitch Jebb.
Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Otto Kemp as he went 2-4 with a double. Following close behind was Andrick Nava as he went 2-4 and Leandro Pineda as he went 2-5 with two RBI and one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Justin Crawford (2), Hendry Mendez, Emaarion Byod, William Bergolla, Zach Arnold, and Erick Brito.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits and one earned run on five innings of work. Yoldin De La Paz took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.
Starting on the rubber for Jersey Shore was J Cabrera as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on four innings of work. Charles King recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 2-0 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Friday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Pair of Shutouts Secure Doubleheader Sweep - Rome Emperors
- Cyclones Clobber Season-High Tying 13 Runs in Victory as Edwin Diaz Tosses Scoreless Frame - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader on the Backs of a One-Hitter - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Crawford Breaks Tie in 4-Run 7th; Claws Win 4-1 on Thursday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Drive Drop Third in a Row to Crawdads, Fall 9-4 Thursday Night - Greenville Drive
- Five-Run Eighth Inning Leads Hot Rods to 6-5 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bratt and Bats Lead 'Dads to Third Straight Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Renegades Take Game One of Doubleheader - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-1 to the BlueClaws Thursday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Guedez Pitches Five Strong in One-Run Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cyclones to Take the Field as the Oat Milkers on June 7th as Part of MiLB-Wide Program - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-1 to the BlueClaws Thursday Evening
- Grasshoppers Defeat the BlueClaws, 6-5 Wednesday Evening
- Lonnie White Jr. Walks It off in Extra Innings to Take Game One Against the BlueClaws
- Grasshoppers' 18 Hits Boost Them Above the Tourists, 15-2
- Grasshoppers 18 Hits Boost Them Above the Tourists, 15-2