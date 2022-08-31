Cyclones Announce 2023 Season Schedule
August 31, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - Minor League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2023 South Atlantic League Season. The schedule will once again feature 132 games, with the season starting on Friday, April 7th against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Maimonides Park on Coney Island. Game times will be established in the weeks ahead.
The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games with the season split into two halves for the purposed of playoffs. Brooklyn will play the vast majority of their games against Hudson Valley (NY Yankees), Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals), Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Philadelphia Phillies), and Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles). The Cyclones will also take on the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros), Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates).
The final game of the season will be Sunday, September 10th with potential playoff games to follow.
