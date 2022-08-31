Two HRs in Game One; GW Hit in Game Two for Radcliff as Claws Sweep Pair

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Baron Radcliff hit two home runs in Tuesday's portion of a game one win and drove in the game winning run with an 8th inning single in game two on Wednesday as Jersey Shore swept two from Hudson Valley on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

The BlueClaws snapped a seven game losing streak and have now taken the first two games from the Renegades, who entered the series in first place.

Game One

The BlueClaws held off Hudson Valley to win the opener 10-7. They led 7-4 after four-and-a-half innings when the game was suspended on Tuesday because of rain.

Baron Radcliff homered twice and drove in five while Rixon Wingrove homered and drove in four.

Grant Richardson opened the scoring with a Renegades home run in the second off Victor Vargas before Radcliff went deep for the first time in the third inning. His three-run shot gave the BlueClaws a 3-1 lead.

After the Renegades came back to take a 4-3 lead, Radcliff hit a two-run home run in the fifth. It was his team-leading 16th of the season and fifth home run since Friday, when he also hit two.

Rixon Wingrove followed with a two-run shot of his own, a two-run shot for his 10th of the year to put the BlueClaws up 7-4. He added an RBI triple in the ninth and Anthony Quirion added an RBI single.

BlueClaws starter Victor Vargas went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Cristian Hernandez (2-1) gave up one run in 2.1 innings to earn the win. Brett Schulze got the last four outs to earn his first save of the season and second professional save.

Trey Sweeney and Richardson each homered for the Renegades.

Game Two

Radcliff came through again in the eighth, the first extra inning, on Wednesday night. With two out and Nicolas Torres on third, Radcliff singled off Wellington Diaz to score the winning run. Sanchez, who got out of a jam in the seventh, got Grant Richardson to ground into a double-play to end the game and give Jersey Shore a 2-1 win.

Carlo Reyes gave up one run over 4.2 innings and fanned six but did not factor in the decision.

Wingrove doubled to lead off the second and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Benjamin Cowles on an Arturo De Freitas ground ball to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Tyler Hardman tied the game in the fourth, taking Carlo Reyes deep with his 21st home run of the season.

Radcliff and Jared Carr each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series at 7:05 pm on Wednesday night from Dutchess Stadium.

