BlueClaws Unveil 2023 Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have announced their 2023 schedule with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 11th at ShoreTown Ballpark against Greensboro (Pirates).

The 2023 schedule once again consists of 66 home games with series mostly running Tuesday through Sunday. The BlueClaws will host Hudson Valley (Yankees) on Tuesday, July 4th and finish the home schedule over Labor Day weekend against Aberdeen (Orioles).

"We're already hard at work planning for 2023," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This year has been great; we've had 12 sellouts and welcomed in our 8-millionth fan. As always though, we're striving to make next season the best one yet."

Brooklyn (Mets) makes three visits to the Jersey Shore: April 25th through April 30th, May 30th through June 4th, and August 1st - August 6th. Hudson Valley (Yankees) makes two trips: June 6th - June 11th and July 4th - July 9th. 30 of the BlueClaws 66 home games will be against the Mets or Yankees affiliates.

"We know our fans will be excited by nearly half of our games against the Mets and Yankees affiliates, but 48 of our 66 games are between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It's an exciting time in ShoreTown and we can't wait for April 11th," added Ricciutti.

2023 BlueClaws ticket packages are currently on sale. BlueClaws 5-Game Mini Plans include the best of the Jersey Shore packed into a summer of fun. Plans not only include tickets to five of the best games of the season, but also a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream and boardwalk game pass at each game too. For additional information, or to book, contact a BlueClaws ticket representative at 732-901-7000 option 2.

Game times, promotions, and theme nights will be released at a later date.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. This year, they drew their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown Ballpark and have already had 12 sellout crowds in 2022.

