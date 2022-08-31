BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health to Host Equipment Drive over Last Homestand
August 31, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health are pleased to host a baseball equipment drive at the games from September 6th - 11th! The drive will benefit communities in the Dominican Republic and provide education and life skills using baseball at the foundation.
Donate at the NJEA Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate.
Fans that donate will receive two complimentary tickets to BlueClaws Opening Night, set for April 11, 2023.
