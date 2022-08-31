Renegades Game Suspended

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws series opener was suspended due to rain with Jersey Shore leading 7-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday night at Dutchess Stadium. The game will be resumed and played to its full nine-inning completion on Wednesday, August 31 at 5 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game, which will now be a seven-inning contest.

In the bottom of the second, Grant Richardson launched a solo homer off BlueClaws starter Victor Vargas to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore immediately struck back in the top of the third against Hudson Valley starter Juan Carela. Baron Radcliff demolished a three-run homer to put the BlueClaws in front 3-1.

The Renegades answered in the bottom of the third. Trey Sweeney drilled a solo shot to right-center to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jersey Shore responded with a pair of two-run homers in the top of the fifth before rain suspended play. Radcliff crushed his second homer and Rixon Wingrove towered a shot to right field, spotting the BlueCaws a 7-4 lead.

Carela lasted 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking two and striking out three. Nelson Alvarez entered to record the final out of the top of the fifth.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

66-53, 32-21

