Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2023 Schedule

August 31, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash are excited to announce the team's 2023 schedule. The Dash will take the field for 132 games, 66 of which will be played at Truist Stadium. The Dash will again be playing in the High-A South Atlantic League, which includes the following MLB teams (affiliation in parentheses):

Southern Division Northern Division

Asheville Tourists (HOU) Aberdeen IronBirds (BAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM)

Greenville Drive (BOS) Greensboro Grasshoppers (PIT)

Hickory Crawdads (TEX) Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI)

Rome Braves (ATL) Hudson Valley Renegades (NYY)

Winston-Salem Dash (CWS) Wilmington Blue Rocks (WSH)

Fans will be treated to regional rival games against Asheville, Greensboro and Hickory. Additionally, the Dash will welcome the Aberdeen IronBirds to Truist Stadium for the very first time.

The Dash will begin the season with a three-game series in Hickory and then welcome the Brooklyn Cyclones to Truist Stadium on April 11 for the 2023 home opener. All series this season will last six games, running from Tuesday through Sunday. Half of the Dash home games will take place on weekends. The Dash will be at home on Father's Day and Independence Day. The season concludes away on September 10 versus the Hickory Crawdads.

Game times and a fun-filled promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.