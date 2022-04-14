Curve Flattened by Late Squirrels Comeback on Thursday Night

RICHMOND, Va. - For the second night in a row, Sean Roby launched a home run into the Richmond night sky as a late comeback was enough for the Flying Squirrels to hold on, 5-4, over the Curve on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Richmond scored three runs off Curve reliever JC Flowers. Shane Matheny and Tyler Fitzgerald opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and both advanced a base on a passed ball from Carter Bins. Flowers was then able to work a strikeout before Diego Rincones hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Squirrels within one. In the next at-bat, Roby hit his third home run of the series to put Richmond ahead for good. Flowers took the blown save and the loss, his first of the season.

The game went into a 51-minute rain delay following the seventh inning rally, forcing Altoona to go back to the bullpen with Austin Roberts in the eighth. Roberts allowed two hits and no runs after Connor Scott threw out Franklin Labour at home from right field to end the inning.

The Curve were silenced over the final two frames by Richmond closer Patrick Ruotolo, who earned his first save of the season with five strikeouts. Tyler Schimpf was credited with the win.

Altoona held an early 3-0 lead after a three-run top of the first inning. Nick Gonzales drew a one-out walk off Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg and stole second before Blake Sabol scored him on an RBI-single. Then, Lolo Sanchez launched his first home run of the season to score Sabol. The Curve tacked on another run on an Andres Alvarez solo home run in the fifth inning off Solomon Bates, his second of the year.

Richmond scratched across two runs on Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski, who went four innings with five strikeouts in the no decision. Labour hit an RBI-single in the second and Brandon Martorano homered in the fourth. Enmanuel Mejia provided Altoona with two shutout innings in relief before the seventh inning.

Altoona managed just five hits with 13 strikeouts in the loss. Scott recorded two hits including a double. It was his second multi-hit game of the season.

Altoona continues their series with Richmond on Friday night. RHP Mike Burrows will start for the Curve with RHP Kai-Wei Teng on the bump for the Squirrels.

