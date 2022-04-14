Yard Goats Rained Out
April 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Tonight's game between the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up as a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 15th, with the first game beginning at 5:05pm.
