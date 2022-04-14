Yard Goats Rained Out

Tonight's game between the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up as a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 15th, with the first game beginning at 5:05pm.

