April 14, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NINTH INNING RALLY FALLS SHORT - Despite an early 1-0 lead through the majority of the game, the Portland Sea Dogs lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon. The Senators plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, capitalizing on walks and took the 3-1 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs attempted to begin a comeback. Wil Dalton reached with his second hit of the afternoon then scored on an RBI single by Christian Koss. Tyler Dearden then drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Pedro Castellanos came to the plate with two on and two outs, but hit a flyout to left field to end the game.

STARTING ROTATION SHINES - After Jay Groome's dominate start yesterday, Portland is shaping up to have one of the best starting rotations in the Eastern League. In his 2022 debut, Groome tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out four. He did not issue a walk. The starting rotation (Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Victor Santos, Brayan Bello and Groom) have combined for a 1-1 record and 0.75 ERA. In total, they have pitched 24.0 innings allowing two earned runs, one home run, six walks while striking out 29 batters. They are holding opposing hitters to a .148 batting average. Bello, Walter and Groome have not allowed an earned run.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - In the first two games of the series, the Sea Dogs have left 19 runners on base. In comparison, the Senators have only left 12.

OFF TO A HOT START - Through the first five games of the season, Portland has scored 13 runs in the first three innings. They have plated 18 runs if you expand that to the first four innings. The bats seem to quiet after the fourth inning because the Sea Dogs have only scored four runs in the innings following the fourth.

EARLY SEASON STREAKS - Four Sea Dogs currently have hitting or on base streaks to begin the 2022 season. Kole Cottam is on a three-game hitting streak and is 5-10, .500, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 5 SO in that time. David Hamilton (7-14, .500, 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SO, 7 SB, 0 CS), Cameron Cannon (2-15, .133, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 5 SO) and Brandon Howlett (3-11, .273, 2B, 4 BB, 6 SO) are each on a four-game on base streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will take the ball for the Sea Dogs in tonight's game. Murphy will be making his second start of the year after he was the Opening Night starter on Friday, April 8th at Hadlock Field. Despite giving up a home run on the first pitch of the game, he settled in nicely tossing 4.0 innings allowing just one run on two hits while walking three and striking out seven. He held the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a .143 batting average.

