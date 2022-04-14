SeaWolves Fall to Patriots by a Run

April 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves played yet another close game but fell to the Somerset Patriots by a 5-4 final on Thursday night at TD Bank Park. All six of Erie's games this season have been decided by three runs or fewer.

Erie took the lead in the top of the first inning against Patriots starter Sean Boyle. Gage Workman reached on a one-out error and stole a pair of bases. Andre Lipcius then clobbered a two-run home run, his first, for a 2-0 lead. Erie has now scored first in all six games of 2022.

Somerset responded in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Reese Olson. Elijah Dunham led off with a double and advanced to third on groundout. He scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Erie lead down to a run.

The 'Wolves went back up by a pair in the top of the third. Eric De La Rosa was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced to third on a Gage Workman single. Dillon Dingler brought home De La Rosa on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The Patriots tied the game in the home half of the third when Jeisson Rosario hammered a two-run home run off of Olson.

Olson would finish with his second straight no-decision, going four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Somerset broke the tie in the last of the sixth against Erie reliever Jared Tobey. Josh Breaux led off with a walk and moved to third on a one-out Blake Perkins double. Chad Bell singled home Breaux and Michael Beltre brought home Perkins on a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 lead.

The SeaWolves got one back in the top of the seventh when Dane Myers connected on a solo home run, his second of the year.

Despite having a runner on third in each of the final two innings, Erie failed to plate the tying run.

Matt Minnick (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on one hit over two innings.

Tobey (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings.

Derek Craft retired the final two batters of the game to earn his first save.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.