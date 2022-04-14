Eight-Run Seventh Propels Baysox Past Ponies on Thursday Night

April 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - An eight-run seventh inning propelled the Bowie Baysox (3-3) to a 10-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium to take two of the first three games of the series.

In the seventh, Bowie racked up eight runs on seven hits highlighted by two-run doubles from Toby Welk and Joey Ortiz and a two-run single from Zach Watson, as the Baysox took a 10-0 lead. Welk would also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to finish the game 2-4 with three RBI.

Ponies RHP Jose Butto got off to a hot start retiring the first ten batters he faced, striking out seven of them. Butto (0-1) took the loss despite pitching four and one third innings allowing only two hits, one earned run, one walk, and finishing with nine strikeouts.

The Ponies' best scoring opportunity came in the second with the bases loaded and one out. Zach Ashford struck out looking and Branden Fryman lined out to center field to end the frame as the Ponies failed to score.

Binghamton (2-4) got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth on Ashford's first home run of the season and added one more run in the bottom of the ninth on a Jeremy Vasquez RBI single.

Bowie starter Drew Rom (1-1) picked up the win pitching five innings while giving up two hits, a walk and striking out eight.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Pregame coverage begins on Newsradio 1290 WNBF at 6:20 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Butto has a combined 17 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched in two starts this year.

